Among the speakers were MGEN President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio, Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet, Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga, and MGEN Human Resource Head Eillen P. Lopez.

Rubio encouraged students to focus on creating meaningful impact through engineering.

"You will have opportunities to build impressive things. But scale and complexity should not be the only measures of success. The deeper question is whether what you build improves people's lives," he said.

Savet highlighted Meralco's efforts to modernize its distribution network through innovations such as the Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Smart Grid technologies.

"Engineering excellence is ultimately measured not by what we design, but by the value it creates for people," he said.

Zaldarriaga emphasized that engineers also need strong communication, leadership and stakeholder engagement skills.

"Technical expertise is essential, but equally important is the ability to communicate effectively, collaborate with diverse stakeholders, and remain committed to serving the public. These are qualities that help transform good engineers into impactful leaders," he said.

PowerConvos gives students the opportunity to engage directly with industry practitioners, executives and specialists to gain a deeper understanding of the energy sector, current industry trends and the competencies required for future careers.

Through initiatives such as PowerConvos and partnerships with academic institutions, the Meralco Power Academyaims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry practice while helping develop the next generation of leaders in the Philippine energy sector.