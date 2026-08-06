The Health secretary said he had been in office for only 30 days when he was asked to approve the procurement.

"Three billion is no joke. We learned what happened with Pharmally. People's lives are at stake," Pujalte said.

He added that he respects the mandate and processes of the Office of the Ombudsman and is prepared to cooperate with any investigation.

Health advocates and healthcare workers earlier asked the Ombudsman to dismiss Pujalte, alleging that his decision to suspend the procurement constituted grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

In their complaint, they argued that procurement timelines are fixed by law to prevent corruption and that an indefinite suspension without legal basis could undermine the competitive bidding process.

Pujalte, however, maintained that reviewing a procurement of such magnitude is necessary before approving it.

"If I did, they would say, 'Why did you sign it so quickly?' Probably complicit. I don't want that impression," he said.

He added that a careful review would help ensure the government procures quality medicines while following the proper legal process.

Pujalte also again denied allegations that he gambled at a casino, saying he was at a restaurant inside a hotel complex for an official meeting with local government officials.

He reiterated that his presence at the hotel on 20 July was strictly for official business.

The allegations stem from claims that he violated Section 14(a) of Presidential Decree No. 1869, which prohibits government officials from gambling in casinos, and Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.