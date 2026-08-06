Under the program, BDO Life donates ₱500 for every qualified life insurance policy purchased to help fund solar lamps for households without access to electricity.

The initiative targets more than 1,000 Dumagat-Remontado households, whose primary sources of livelihood include river fishing, vegetable farming and copra production.

For many residents, limited access to electricity has affected daily life, forcing families to rely on daylight to complete household chores and making it difficult for children to study after sunset.

"Sa mga mag-aaral naman, pagdating nila sa bahay, hindi na rin nila nagagawa 'yung mga aralin nila, dahil walang ilaw," said Myra Dela Cruz, tribal chieftain of the Dumagat-Remontado community.

Barangay councilor Liezel Sarmiento said the solar lamps represent more than just a source of light for the community.

"Kahit sa simpleng ilaw, mabibigyan tayo ng liwanag," she said.

BDO Life said the campaign reflects its commitment to extending the benefits of protection beyond policyholders by helping underserved communities gain access to safer living conditions, improved education opportunities and better livelihoods.

The company said every qualified policy purchased not only helps secure a family's future but also contributes to bringing light and opportunity to another Filipino family living beyond the power grid.