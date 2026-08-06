Pascasio joined the DOJ in 2022, where he helped establish the Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination (SCHRC) and led the department's delegation during the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) dialogue in Geneva, Switzerland.

The DOJ also credited Pascasio for strengthening the department's standards in filing complaints for preliminary investigation by adopting a prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction threshold, a standard currently being applied in the Office of the Ombudsman's investigation into the multibillion-peso flood control controversy.

In 2025, Pascasio earned an 89.17 percent rating in the 11th Pre-Judicature Program for Appellate Courts (PJPA), which evaluates aspiring members of the judiciary on legal competence, independence, and readiness for judicial service.

Apart from his government service, Pascasio has also taught law at San Beda University's College of Law.

His appointment came alongside the designation of Deputy Secretary Ronald Chua as the newest member of the Sandiganbayan.

Pascasio fills one of four vacancies in the Court of Appeals following the mandatory retirement of Associate Justices Marie Christine Jacob, Evalyn Arellano-Morales, Marlene Biag Gonzales-Sison, and Apolinario Bruselas Jr.