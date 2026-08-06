"Public office is a sacred public trust. Every public official is bound by a solemn oath to bear true faith and allegiance to the flag and the Republic, and to strictly obey and execute the laws of the land, including Administrative Order No. 29, series of 2012, which formally defines the WPS," AGFO said.

The statement echoed the earlier position of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who said elected and appointed officials are duty-bound to uphold the Constitution and the country's laws.

AGFO also reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful, secure and sovereign Philippines.

"We call on all public servants to bear true faith and allegiance to the nation and remain united in upholding the rule of law," the group said.

The association highlighted three key principles it believes should guide public officials and the public: adherence to legal obligations, solidarity with troops and maritime communities, and responsible and contextual reporting on issues involving the West Philippine Sea.