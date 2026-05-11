JBC sends Marcos shortlist for CTA, Sandiganbayan posts

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has transmitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the shortlist of nominees for vacant associate justice posts in the Court of Tax Appeals and the Sandiganbayan, paving the way for new appointments to two key courts.
A total of 24 aspirants made it to the shortlist for the CTA associate justice seat left vacant by the retirement of Associate Justice Catherine Manahan on 2 January 2026.
Among those nominated were Marion Miranda Agaceta, Bernard Pineda Bernal, Anthony Bernardo Fama, Catherine Ramos Mariño-Monsod, Paolo Sierra Teston, Clifford Pagdilao Torralba, and Virginia Buzeta Viray.
Meanwhile, 23 nominees were shortlisted for the Sandiganbayan associate justice post vacated after Associate Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores C. Gomez-Estoesta was appointed Court Administrator in September 2025.
Included in the list were Jorge John De Los Santos Aganan, Janice Llamera Andrade-Udarbe, Cresencio Ventura Aspiras Jr., Ronald Odogan Chua, Madonna Concordia Echiverri, Michael Vicencio Francisco, Melissa Nicolas Leonardo-Rodriguez, and Virgilio Valdez Macaraig.
Following its en banc deliberations on May 4, the JBC formally transmitted the nominees' names in accordance with Article VIII, Section 9 of the Constitution.
The President appoints members of the judiciary from nominees submitted by the JBC.