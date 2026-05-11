JBC sends Marcos shortlist for CTA, Sandiganbayan posts

Among those nominated were Marion Miranda Agaceta, Bernard Pineda Bernal, Anthony Bernardo Fama, Catherine Ramos Mariño-Monsod, Paolo Sierra Teston, Clifford Pagdilao Torralba, and Virginia Buzeta Viray.

Meanwhile, 23 nominees were shortlisted for the Sandiganbayan associate justice post vacated after Associate Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores C. Gomez-Estoesta was appointed Court Administrator in September 2025.

Included in the list were Jorge John De Los Santos Aganan, Janice Llamera Andrade-Udarbe, Cresencio Ventura Aspiras Jr., Ronald Odogan Chua, Madonna Concordia Echiverri, Michael Vicencio Francisco, Melissa Nicolas Leonardo-Rodriguez, and Virgilio Valdez Macaraig.

Following its en banc deliberations on May 4, the JBC formally transmitted the nominees' names in accordance with Article VIII, Section 9 of the Constitution.

The President appoints members of the judiciary from nominees submitted by the JBC.