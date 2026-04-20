Marcos names Pascua as IPOPHL chief

His appointment marks a return to IPOPHL, where he served as deputy director general for policy and management services from 2018 to 2022.

During his previous stint, Pascua oversaw key units, including the Documentation, Information and Technology Transfer Bureau, Management Information Service and Financial Management and Administrative Service. He also supervised the IP Academy, Policy and International Affairs Division and the IP Enforcement Office.

Pascua said he is committed to strengthening intellectual property protection and advancing innovation.

“I am honored to come back home to IPOPHL and work alongside the dedicated men and women who are advancing innovation and creativity in the country. This we do at a critical juncture when products of the mind have been increasingly shaping our economy,” he said.

Outgoing acting director general Nathaniel Arevalo, who will return as deputy director general, welcomed Pascua’s appointment.

“I am confident that under his guidance, the agency will continue to advance innovation and strengthen IP protection for all Filipinos,” Arevalo said.