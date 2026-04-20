Marcos names Pascua as IPOPHL chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed intellectual property and policy expert Teodoro Pascua as director general of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.
Pascua brings more than 15 years of executive public service experience and is expected to lead the agency into its next phase.
He previously served as deputy director general at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority from 2010 to 2016, and as undersecretary for consumer protection at the Department of Trade and Industry from 2016 to 2018.
In private practice, Pascua was a partner at Yulo Aliling Pascua & Zuñiga Law Offices. He also served as chairman of the board of trustees of Wesleyan University – Philippines.
His appointment marks a return to IPOPHL, where he served as deputy director general for policy and management services from 2018 to 2022.
During his previous stint, Pascua oversaw key units, including the Documentation, Information and Technology Transfer Bureau, Management Information Service and Financial Management and Administrative Service. He also supervised the IP Academy, Policy and International Affairs Division and the IP Enforcement Office.
Pascua said he is committed to strengthening intellectual property protection and advancing innovation.
“I am honored to come back home to IPOPHL and work alongside the dedicated men and women who are advancing innovation and creativity in the country. This we do at a critical juncture when products of the mind have been increasingly shaping our economy,” he said.
Outgoing acting director general Nathaniel Arevalo, who will return as deputy director general, welcomed Pascua’s appointment.
“I am confident that under his guidance, the agency will continue to advance innovation and strengthen IP protection for all Filipinos,” Arevalo said.