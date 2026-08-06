“We’re ready for the congressional deliberations, and we don’t expect any trouble getting this budget executed next year,” DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said.

If approved, the allocation will fund cloud hosting, cybersecurity, systems integration for eGovPH, and the rollout of eGovAI, an AI layer for automated document processing, while expanding the government’s cloud infrastructure.

“We’re building the infrastructure behind the administration’s digital push,” Aguda said.

The eGovPH super app has logged more than 61 million downloads and processed over 900 million transactions, bringing together more than 1,300 government services on a single platform.

The DICT is also advancing the National Digital Connectivity Plan, which targets universal internet access by 2028 and reduce internet costs by up to 80 percent through expanded fiber, satellite, and submarine cable networks.

The agency said these initiatives complement the Broadband ng Masa and Konektadong Pinoy laws, which seek to increase competition in the telecommunications sector.

Aguda also cited the proposed Pax Silica technology hub in Clark, projected to generate up to 500,000 jobs, as part of the country’s broader digital economy strategy.