However, Acidre said these institutions continue to face challenges, including uneven academic standards, political interference, unstable funding, and governance issues.

"Access alone is not enough. A publicly funded college must offer education that is credible, relevant, and worthy of the trust placed in it by students, families, and taxpayers," Acidre said.

The proposed measure seeks to ensure that local colleges maintain academic credibility, financial stability, and responsiveness to the needs of their respective communities.

Under the bill, LUCs will be encouraged to align their academic programs with local employment opportunities to better prepare graduates for the workforce.

The measure also directs the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to develop guidelines that will help institutions comply with national standards.

In addition, the bill seeks to improve faculty development, upgrade learning facilities, expand access to educational resources, and strengthen partnerships with industries for internship opportunities.

"This measure does not weaken local autonomy. It makes local autonomy more responsible, transparent, and sustainable. It affirms that our LUCs deserve a clear governance framework and strong public support," Acidre said.

Digital learning bill also advances

In a related development, the House also approved on second reading a separate measure under the Committee on Higher and Technical Education that seeks to provide students and teachers in public and private schools with access to digital textbooks and free high-speed internet on campuses.

The proposal would establish a National Academic Content Repository, a centralized online platform containing learning materials across various academic disciplines.

The repository is envisioned as an expansion of PHL CHED Connect, the digital learning platform launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acidre said the proposed measure aims to ensure that students, particularly those studying in remote areas, have access to the same quality educational resources available in major universities.

"A student studying in a small provincial campus should have meaningful access to quality academic resources comparable to those available in our largest universities," he said.