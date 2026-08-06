The advisory comes as Tropical Storm Maymay and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continue to bring heavy rains and flooding.

The DOH urged the public to remain vigilant against "WILD" diseases — water-borne diseases, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis and dengue — and to prepare family emergency go bags.

Health authorities strongly advised the public to avoid wading or swimming in floodwaters, warning that floodwater may be contaminated with animal urine, particularly from rats, which can transmit leptospirosis.

Those who must go outdoors were urged to wear protective gear such as rubber boots and long rain gear. Anyone who comes into contact with floodwater should immediately wash with soap and clean water.

The DOH also advised individuals with open wounds exposed to floodwater to seek immediate medical consultation.

The department emphasized that preventive medication, including doxycycline prophylaxis, should only be taken upon a doctor's prescription and should not be used as justification for unnecessary exposure to floodwaters.

Residents were likewise reminded to drink only safe or properly treated water. If the safety of the water source is uncertain due to flooding, drinking water should be boiled thoroughly before consumption.