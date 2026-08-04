According to Engr. Randy Viacrusis, Vice President for Strategic Projects Management of the BCDA, the rehabilitation of the SCTEX Bridge is currently being undertaken to protect the valuable national asset/ infrastructure and ensure the continuous flow of transportation and trade.

Based on the latest update by the BCDA, around P3-billion will be needed for the overall rehabilitation plan of the SCTEX Bridge, which include the construction of a diversion channel that would serve as the first line of defense of the bridge from strong water currents from the river below.

The construction for the said diversion channel will use steel sheet piles to safely guide the flow of water from upstream towards downstream.

Under Package 1A, which costs around P2.089 billion, the rehabilitation of the SCTEX Bridge will commence. Since some pile foundation are already jutting out, a temporary support will be erected before the demolition and construction of columns that were affected by river degradation.

For Package 1B that costs P764 million, the budget will be used for long-term solution for the degradation of the riverbed. A groundsill will be constructed to maintain proper elevation of the riverbed and prevent the continued destruction of the bridge’s foundation.

The BCDA stated that these rehabilitation plans are need to ensure and maintain the structural integrity and safety of the SCTEX Bridge.

Vice Governor Pineda has expressed his full support for the BCDA, assuring that thru the interagency task force, the Provincial Government will continue to coordinate with them to ensure a speedy implementation of the rehabilitation. This includes talking to people affected by the rehabilitation plan.

“Mahalaga ang rehabilitasyon ng SCTEX Bridge dahil ito ay isang kritikal na imprastraktura na nagsisilbing pangunahing daanan ng transportasyon, kalakalan, at pamumuhunan sa Central Luzon. Sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatatag ng tulay at pagresolba sa riverbed degradation, masisiguro ang kaligtasan ng mga motorista, mapapanatili ang tuloy-tuloy na daloy ng mga produkto at serbisyo, at mapapalakas ang koneksyon ng mga lalawigan sa mga economic zone, paliparan, at mga pantalan,” Pineda said.