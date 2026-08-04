"Bantay-sarado ang bawat proyekto at ang nakalaang pondo sa Transparency Portal, Integrity Chain, at katuwang na mga Civil Society Organization," he added.

In line with the President's directive, the DILG said that from 2022 to the present, 80,949 locally funded projects nationwide have been monitored through SubayBAYAN, an online platform that enables citizens to track project implementation and monitor how public funds are being utilized by LGUs.

The monitored projects include 17,739 funded under the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) and 63,210 financed through the 20-percent LGU Development Fund.

Complementing the SubayBAYAN platform, the DILG continues to implement the Full Disclosure Policy (FDP), which requires LGUs to publicly disclose key financial and governance information. The policy aims to strengthen transparency, promote accountability, and encourage greater citizen participation in local governance.

According to the DILG, 1,638 LGUs, or 95 percent nationwide, have complied with the FDP. These consist of 1,419 municipalities, 142 cities, and 77 provinces. Meanwhile, nearly 37,000 barangays, or 92 percent nationwide, have also complied with the policy.

To further strengthen transparency and public participation, the DILG said it continues to engage civil society organizations (CSOs) in monitoring local government projects.

At present, 50,629 CSOs are accredited with LGUs, while 1,511 CSO Desks have been established to facilitate greater public involvement in governance.

As part of the government's continuing efforts to eliminate corruption, the DILG said it remains committed to strengthening LGU accountability and upholding integrity in public spending through mechanisms that ensure every peso from the national coffers is spent effectively on projects that deliver meaningful benefits to Filipinos.