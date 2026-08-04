Around 20 beneficiaries from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from the Palale Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) underwent training on the creation of value added products from bignay and camote (red sweet potato).

Dubbed as the “Skills Training on Bignay Wine, Bignay Concentrate, Camote Chips, and Camote Fries Production,” the training was conducted at Barangay Palale in the town of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija that was posted on 1 August 2026.

Barangay Palale has been considered as one of the Unserved and Underserved Areas (UUAs) in the town of Nueva Ecija, but with the Palale Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran SLPA receiving an SLP Grant of P600,000 on May 2026, the spirit of convergence by the government has now been felt.