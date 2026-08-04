Around 20 beneficiaries from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from the Palale Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) underwent training on the creation of value added products from bignay and camote (red sweet potato).
Dubbed as the “Skills Training on Bignay Wine, Bignay Concentrate, Camote Chips, and Camote Fries Production,” the training was conducted at Barangay Palale in the town of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija that was posted on 1 August 2026.
Barangay Palale has been considered as one of the Unserved and Underserved Areas (UUAs) in the town of Nueva Ecija, but with the Palale Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran SLPA receiving an SLP Grant of P600,000 on May 2026, the spirit of convergence by the government has now been felt.
Aside from the free training on processing the local harvests of the baragany such as Bignay and Camote, the DOST Nueva Ecija further boosted the capacity of the association by providing tools and equipment that would help in the operation of the creation of value added products.
The DSWD Field Office 3 Provincial Operations Office 2-Nueva Ecija collaborated with the Municipal Action Team (MAT) General Tinio and the Sustainable Livelihood Program to make the said event possible.
The agency also expressed gratitude to the DOST Nueva Ecija for the providing equipment and tools, as well as the said technical assistance in running the livelihood of the association.
The DSWD also thanked the Central Luzon State University for training the 20 beneficiaries on the Bignay and Camote Post-Production, as well as the local government of General Tinion for providing the needs and security in transferring the equipment and personnel to far-flung Barangay Palale.
Barangay Palale is one of the farthest barangays in the town of General Tinio, so instead of the people travelling the distance to find opportunities, these government agencies have collaborated to bring these programs and training to the community.