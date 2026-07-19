The consultancy contract, valued at P68.08 million, is funded through the PPP Center’s Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) under an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan. Over a 655-day implementation period, the consultant will undertake market assessment, feasibility studies, project structuring, government approval support, bidding and transaction advisory services, and post-signing assistance to prepare the project for successful implementation under the PPP framework.

"This milestone reflects BCDA’s commitment to building infrastructure that connects markets, attracts investments, and creates more opportunities for Filipinos. Modernizing the Poro Point Seaport will strengthen Northern Luzon’s logistics network while supporting the country’s long-term economic growth," Engr. Bingcang said.

The modernization project will transform the existing bulk and break-bulk terminal into a modern, fully containerized international seaport equipped with advanced terminal operating and automation systems, state-of-the-art cargo-handling equipment, and upgraded logistics infrastructure. The project is envisioned to improve cargo handling efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times, optimize terminal operations, and strengthen the country’s supply chain competitiveness.

The total project cost for the modernization of the Poro Point Seaport will be determined upon completion of the project preparation phase, when the final scope, technical requirements, and commercial structure are established. BCDA is targeting the start of construction in the second quarter of 2027, with project completion expected by 2029.

The project also advances the broader Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) initiative, which seeks to strengthen connectivity among Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas through coordinated investments in transport, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure. As Northern Luzon’s primary international seaport, Poro Point is envisioned to complement these growth centers by providing an additional strategic gateway for trade and investment, further enhancing the country’s position in regional and global supply chains.

The initiative is aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.‘s Build Better More infrastructure program and the administration’s vision of developing world-class infrastructure that promotes regional development, expands socioeconomic opportunities, and strengthens the Philippines’ competitiveness.

Also present during the signing ceremony were PPP Center Executive Director Rizza Blanco Latorre, PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Eleazar E. Ricote, PwC Philippines Managing Partner Mary Jade T. Roxas-Divinagracia, and Poro Point Management Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Servillano C. Flores Jr.

The modernization of the Poro Point Seaport forms part of BCDA’s continuing efforts to develop future-ready infrastructure that strengthens the country’s logistics backbone, attracts private investments, and creates new opportunities for businesses and communities. Together with BCDA’s flagship developments in Clark, New Clark City, and other strategic economic zones, the project reinforces the government’s vision of building a more connected, competitive, and investment-ready Philippines.