"Illegal gambling breeds other crimes—from domestic violence to theft, robbery, and even crimes against persons. And this is the reason why your PNP has been very aggressive in its campaign, as manifested by our monthly accomplishment reports," Nartatez said.

The PNP has sustained its anti-illegal gambling campaign through intensified police operations nationwide.

For July alone, police arrested 9,401 individuals and confiscated more than P3.2 million worth of bet money and gambling paraphernalia.

Nartatez said the campaign extends beyond Metro Manila, with police resources also being deployed in municipalities, provinces, and far-flung communities where illegal gambling operations continue to thrive.

"Our operations are not only focused on Metro Manila. The same level of aggressive operations has been ongoing in municipalities and provinces, including far-flung areas," he said.

The PNP chief said illegal gambling is not merely a law enforcement concern, as it also contributes to the commission of other crimes based on PNP crime data.

He added that dismantling illegal gambling operations will help improve peace and order in communities.