Under the agreement, PCUP's ALPAS Komunidad Program will be integrated into SHFC's housing initiatives to strengthen community organizing, social preparation, technical assistance, and project development while expanding access to socialized housing services.

Laxa said the partnership forms part of SHFC's continuing efforts to revitalize the Community Mortgage Program through the Enhanced CMP.

"Maraming salamat sa PCUP na alam kong magtutulungan kami upang lalo pang mapaganda ang benepisyong ibibigay natin sa ating mga kababayan," Laxa said.

For her part, Gonzales pledged PCUP's full support for the initiative.

"Asahan n'yo po ang buong suporta ng PCUP. More power to SHFC, and we will do our best to help empower the lives of the people and the communities who will live in the houses you will be building," Gonzales said.

As part of the CMP's 38th anniversary celebration, themed "Bahay, Buhay, Magandang Kinabukasan," SHFC awarded Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) to 20 beneficiaries from three CMP communities in Valenzuela and Caloocan cities.

The recipients came from the Samahang Magkakapitbahay ng Rosepacking Homeowners' Association Inc. Phase I and Villa Enrico Heights Homeowners' Association Inc. in Valenzuela City, and the Samahang Mapalad ng Amparo Homeowners' Association Inc. in Caloocan City.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Samahang Mapalad ng Amparo Homeowners' Association President Carmelita Malinao thanked SHFC for helping their community secure land ownership.

"Nagpapasalamat po ako sa SHFC, dahil nagkaroon po kami ng bahay. Hindi na po kami nangungupahan at sarili na po naming lupa ito," Malinao said.

Since its inception in 1988, the Community Mortgage Program has provided security of tenure to more than 300,000 families nationwide, according to SHFC.