Responding to the remarks, Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the leadership dispute itself disrupted the Senate's work.

"We heard Senator Imee Marcos saying it's because of the change in leadership. Pero, unang-una, sino po ba ang nag-umpisa ng pagbabago ng liderato? At noong nagkaroon po ng pagbabago ng liderato, nandoon na po iyong nagkaroon ng putukan sa Senado, nagkaroon na po ng gulo sa Senado, nagkaroon ng tatlong araw na sunod-sunod na hindi pagpunta at pag-attend sa sesyon," Castro said during a Palace briefing.

A power struggle erupted in the Senate in July, with Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian vying for the Senate presidency.

Castro said the incident should serve as a lesson to public officials not to place personal political interests above the welfare of the Filipino people.

"Magsilbing aral sana ito sa lahat ng mga public servants na hindi puwedeng daanin sa ganitong klase ang pamumuno. Ang dapat na laging manguna ay ang interes ng bayan, hindi ang sariling interes. Hindi ang interes para lagi lang mamuno, kundi dapat ay para sa kabutihan ng bawat Pilipino," she said.

Palace readies priority bills for 20th Congress

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said that, upon the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., he convened the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) Ad Hoc Team on Monday to finalize the administration's priority legislative agenda for the 20th Congress.

According to Recto, the proposed measures are anchored on the President's vision of a more responsive, transparent, and inclusive government.

He said the legislative agenda focuses on accelerating economic growth, providing tax relief for workers and businesses, lowering electricity costs, strengthening food and energy security, expanding social protection, intensifying the fight against corruption, and improving the delivery of public services through institutional and political reforms.

Recto added that the proposed measures are aligned with the policy directions outlined by President Marcos during his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), including proposals to expand income tax exemptions, provide tax relief for small businesses, grant tax amnesty, and reduce power costs by eliminating system loss charges.

The meeting served as a preparatory session for the upcoming full LEDAC meeting, during which the Executive, the Senate, and the House of Representatives are expected to discuss and adopt a common legislative agenda aimed at fast-tracking the passage of priority measures that would benefit the Filipino people.