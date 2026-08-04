Capitol Medical Center has successfully performed its first pediatric kidney transplant under the PhilHealth Z Benefit Package for Kidney Transplantation, marking a milestone for the hospital's Organ Transplant Center.

The procedure was performed on 17-year-old Axel Abaquita, who was diagnosed with advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD). His condition, which initially manifested as blurred vision, eventually required hemodialysis three times a week and forced him to put his education on hold.

Axel was managed by pediatric nephrologist Dr. Bettina Cercenia before being referred to the hospital's Organ Transplant Center, where Dr. Angel Joaquin Amante, Dr. Paulo Amante, and Capitol Medical Center's multidisciplinary transplant team prepared him for kidney transplantation.