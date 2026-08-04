Capitol Medical Center has successfully performed its first pediatric kidney transplant under the PhilHealth Z Benefit Package for Kidney Transplantation, marking a milestone for the hospital's Organ Transplant Center.
The procedure was performed on 17-year-old Axel Abaquita, who was diagnosed with advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD). His condition, which initially manifested as blurred vision, eventually required hemodialysis three times a week and forced him to put his education on hold.
Axel was managed by pediatric nephrologist Dr. Bettina Cercenia before being referred to the hospital's Organ Transplant Center, where Dr. Angel Joaquin Amante, Dr. Paulo Amante, and Capitol Medical Center's multidisciplinary transplant team prepared him for kidney transplantation.
After waiting for more than a year, a compatible donor was found, allowing Axel to undergo a successful kidney transplant under the PhilHealth Z Benefit Package. He became Capitol Medical Center's first pediatric patient to benefit from the program.
Reflecting on the experience, Axel said his illness had changed his life's ambition.
"Pangarap ko po dati maging piloto, pero dahil po sa naging kondisyon ko, pangarap ko na po ngayong maging doktor."
His mother, Leriza Abaquita, said the family's journey became more manageable because of the support they received from the hospital.
"Noong una, hindi ko alam kung saan magsisimula. Hindi pa ako aware sa Z Benefit Package, pero dahil sa kondisyon ng anak ko, marami akong natutunan. Kapag nagtatanong ako sa mga staff ng Capitol Medical Center, lagi silang handang tumulong at sumagot sa aming mga tanong."
Now free from dialysis, Axel said he hopes to become a doctor, inspired by the physicians who cared for him throughout his treatment. The hospital said his recovery highlights the role of compassionate care and expanded access to healthcare through the PhilHealth Z Benefit Package.