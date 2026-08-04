"Alex Eala did not just win a championship—she changed what is possible for Filipino athletes. Today, every young Filipino picking up a tennis racket is dreaming a little bigger because of her," he said.

The lawmaker said the government should strengthen grassroots sports development by expanding access to quality coaching, training facilities, international exposure, and financial support for promising athletes.

He also expressed support for the Philippine Tennis Association's efforts to expand tennis development programs across the country.

"The best tribute we can give Alex is to make sure she is not the last Filipino to reach this level," Tiangco said.

He added that while athletic talent is widespread across the country, opportunities remain limited.

"Talent is everywhere in the Philippines. Opportunity is not. Our job is to close that gap. Government cannot produce champions, but it can create an environment where champions are born," he said.

Tiangco said Navotas has adopted the same approach through its grassroots sports initiatives, including the Tennis on Wheels program and the NavoKicks Football Camp, which aim to introduce children to sports while promoting discipline, teamwork, physical wellness, and sportsmanship.

He added that investing in sports also means investing in the country's youth.

"When we invest in young athletes, we are investing in discipline, perseverance, excellence, and national pride. Alex Eala has shown us the return on that investment," Tiangco said.

House Resolution No. 1285 formally expresses the House of Representatives' congratulations and commendation to Eala for her sportsmanship, dedication, and contribution to Philippine sports. It also directs that copies of the resolution be transmitted to Eala, the Philippine Tennis Association, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Tiangco expressed hope that Eala's victory would inspire broader reforms in Philippine sports development.

"Alex has made history. Now, let us build a sports development system where victories like hers become the standard—not the surprise," he said.