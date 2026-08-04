BAGUIO CITY — Government troops clashed with around 10 suspected armed men in Barangay Bonglo, Licuan-Baay, Abra, on Tuesday, 4 August.
According to the 5th Infantry (Star) Division, Philippine Army, the encounter occurred at around 11:10 a.m. during pursuit operations. The military said the armed men were believed to be members of the Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC).
Personnel from the 50th Infantry (Defender) Battalion and the 98th Infantry (Masinag) Battalion were conducting sustained operations in the area when they encountered the armed group.
Initial military reports said government troops recovered two M16 rifles and one M14 rifle. The Army also reported recovering the bodies of three suspected rebels at the encounter site.
As of the latest report, the firefight was still ongoing.
The 5th Infantry Division said it will release additional details once these have been validated and confirmed by the operating unit.