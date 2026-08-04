BAGUIO CITY — Government troops clashed with around 10 suspected armed men in Barangay Bonglo, Licuan-Baay, Abra, on Tuesday, 4 August.

According to the 5th Infantry (Star) Division, Philippine Army, the encounter occurred at around 11:10 a.m. during pursuit operations. The military said the armed men were believed to be members of the Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC).

Personnel from the 50th Infantry (Defender) Battalion and the 98th Infantry (Masinag) Battalion were conducting sustained operations in the area when they encountered the armed group.