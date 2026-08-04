A taxi driver died after the taxi he was driving fell into an irrigation at Barangay A. Bonifacio in the town of Llanera, Nueva Ecija on 3 August 2026.
Witness Cathy Anastacio Rapin captured the retrieval of the vehicle on her Facebook live. The video showed a Blue Taxi Pampanga being lifted by a bulldozer during the rescue operation.
The netizen commented that the vehicle was rented by a balikbayan to travel to the customer’s home in Llanera, which the vehicle arrived at around 9pm on Sunday.
At around 1am of Monday, residents discovered the vehicle in the irrigation. Around 3am, authorities retrieved the body of the driver, while the vehicle was retrieved from the irrigation a few hours later.