The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday presented a 2014 Department of Budget and Management (DBM) document before the Senate impeachment court in an effort to rebut testimony that she was the only vice president to receive confidential funds.

During the cross-examination, defense counsel Michael Poa introduced a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) issued by the DBM in December 2014, which he said authorized confidential funds for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) during the term of then Vice President Jejomar Binay.

Poa presented the document while questioning prosecution witness Roderick Wamil, a former Commission on Audit (COA) official who supervised the audit of the P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) released to the OVP and the Department of Education (DepEd) from late 2022 to 2023.