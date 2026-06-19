Man found dead inside abandoned vehicle in General Tinio

According to police report, the man was found dead inside a black Ford Everest with plate number NIK 5986. The discovery stemmed after residents reported to the police about a suspicious vehicle that was parked in their area and has dark tint.

Upon their action, police discovered a body of a man inside the vehicle. The body was laying flat at the front passenger seat, wearing a black T-shirt with brown shorts, big tattoo on the back, and was covered with a bedsheet.

Investigators said that it is possible that the victim was killed in another location before it was left inside the vehicle. They also pointed out the muddy tires of the vehicle.

The body was taken to a funeral parlor near the area while the police are coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to determine the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police are also looking into the possibility of being related to the incident at TPLEX.

Police are continuing their investigation on the matter.