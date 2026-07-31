With the theme "Adlai: Butil ng Pag-asa at Kabuhayan para sa Katutubong Novo Ecijano," the training also tackled various technologies that can help increase the production and quality of adlai or Chinese pearl barley as an alternative plant and source of livelihood.

During the first day of training, the discussion tackled the current estate of adlai in the LGU, integrated pest management (IPM), the use of Trichogramma card and insect traps, use of organic concoctions, proper management of organic fertilizer, Gender and Development (GAD), machineries needed, and discussion on MC 41.

The second day discussion includrf the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), the importance of soil health and soil testing in increasing harvest, and preparation of project proposals, letter of intent and board resolutions for the Aetas.

Thru programs like this, the DA Central Luzon continues to push for inclusive and sustainable development of the agriculture sector, alongside the creation of more opportunities for the IP community towards a stronger livelihood and food security.