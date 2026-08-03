BAGUIO CITY — Local government units across Benguet suspended face-to-face classes on Tuesday, 4 August, as heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon continued to affect Northern Luzon.
In Tuba, in-person classes from preschool to senior high school in both public and private schools were suspended. The municipal government also urged residents to remain vigilant, monitor weather advisories and keep emergency hotline numbers of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office readily available.
Similar class suspensions were ordered in La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan and Tublay, covering preschool to senior high school in both public and private educational institutions. School administrators were instructed to shift to distance learning to ensure the continuity of classes.
Meanwhile, the municipalities of Kapangan, Kibungan, Mankayan, Buguias, Atok, Bakun, Bokod and Kabayan also enforced localized class suspensions due to persistent rains, saturated soil conditions and the heightened risk of landslides along mountain roads.
Provincial disaster risk reduction officials continue to inspect major road networks and coordinate response efforts with local government units across Benguet.
The Baguio City government likewise suspended face-to-face classes at all levels and directed schools to implement alternative learning modalities instead.