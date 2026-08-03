Similar class suspensions were ordered in La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan and Tublay, covering preschool to senior high school in both public and private educational institutions. School administrators were instructed to shift to distance learning to ensure the continuity of classes.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Kapangan, Kibungan, Mankayan, Buguias, Atok, Bakun, Bokod and Kabayan also enforced localized class suspensions due to persistent rains, saturated soil conditions and the heightened risk of landslides along mountain roads.

Provincial disaster risk reduction officials continue to inspect major road networks and coordinate response efforts with local government units across Benguet.

The Baguio City government likewise suspended face-to-face classes at all levels and directed schools to implement alternative learning modalities instead.