Using witness statements and CCTV footage, police identified and tracked down the suspect, who was arrested at about 4:15 a.m.

Recovered from his possession were an M1911A1 .45-caliber pistol and five live rounds of ammunition. Police said the suspect failed to present a license to own and possess a firearm, firearm registration or any document authorizing him to carry the weapon.

The seized firearm will undergo ballistic and cross-matching examinations as investigators verify whether the suspect possesses the necessary licenses, firearm registration or a permit to carry firearms outside his residence.

Police are preparing charges for Alarms and Scandals under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm under Article 254 of the Revised Penal Code, and violations of Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The suspect will be presented for inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.