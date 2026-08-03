The case stemmed from an election offense complaint filed by Paquinto B. Sallaya against Comafay under SPA No. 24-076 (DC). On 6 February 2025, the COMELEC Second Division ruled in favor of Sallaya and directed its Law Department to conduct a preliminary investigation into the alleged election offense.

Comafay filed a motion for reconsideration on 12 February 2025, seeking to overturn the ruling. However, the COMELEC En Banc denied the motion on 4 April 2025, affirming the Second Division's resolution.

On 11 April 2025, COMELEC issued a Certificate of Finality and Entry of Judgment, declaring the disqualification immediately executory because no temporary restraining order or injunctive writ had been issued by the Supreme Court.

Comafay elevated the case to the Supreme Court through a petition for certiorari (G.R. No. 279413). On 14 January 2026, the High Court granted his petition, reversing and setting aside the resolutions of both the COMELEC Second Division and the En Banc.

The ruling became final and executory on 19 June 2026 and was entered into the Supreme Court's Book of Entries of Judgment.

Following motions filed by Comafay's counsel in late July seeking execution of the ruling, COMELEC Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia issued the Writ of Execution.

Under the directive, the SCBOC will convene at the COMELEC Session Hall in Intramuros, Manila, to annul the previous proclamation of the winning councilors and issue an amended Certificate of Canvass of Votes and Proclamation based on the updated Statement of Votes by Precinct.

With the revised results, Comafay will be proclaimed the top-ranking elected member of the Tabuk City Council. The amended list of elected councilors will consist of Lucretina Sarol, Marc Ranier Duguang, Ivan Yannick Bagayao, Zorayda Mia Wacnang, Juan Thomas Duyan, Eduardo Sacayle, Samuel Suma-al, Abraham Licaycay and Jayferson Bon-as.

Copies of the final proclamation will be furnished to the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Provincial Government of Kalinga and the City Government of Tabuk.