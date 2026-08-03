Responding to the statement, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the issue is not about loyalty but about putting the Philippines first.

"Ang pinag-uusapan po natin dito ay mga Pilipino, Pilipino na ang dapat ang puso ay para sa Pilipinas lamang. Hindi pinag-uusapan dito ang loyalty," Castro said.

She added that Duterte's reaction was "very alarming" for an elected lawmaker.

"Kung kay Congressman Pulong Duterte ay pinag-uusapan ang loyalty ng mga Pilipino sa Pilipinas, lubhang kataka-taka, very alarming para sa isang katulad niya na mambabatas na lubhang parang nagpapakita na ang kaniyang loyalty ay hindi solido sa Pilipinas," Castro said.

Castro defended Teodoro's remarks, saying they reflected patriotism and commitment to protecting the country's interests.

She cited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s position that political differences should not override the shared responsibility of defending Philippine sovereignty.

"Ang sabi nga ng Pangulo, pagdating sa pagpuprotekta sa ating interes kahit anuman ang ating kulay, kahit magkakaiba ang pananaw sa ibang issues, pero ang patungkol sa pagmamahal sa bansa, hindi ito pinag-uusapan," Castro said.

She emphasized that maintaining good economic relations with China is a separate issue from defending the Philippines' sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

"Hindi puwedeng pagsamahin ang pagnenegosyo, magandang relasyon sa China sa pagpuprotekta sa interes ng Pilipinas," she said.