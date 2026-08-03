TUBA, Benguet — The local government of Tuba has urged residents to remain vigilant and prepare for possible flooding and landslides as Tropical Depression Luis continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing moderate to heavy rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds to Benguet and nearby areas.
Local authorities warned that the persistent rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides, rockfalls and hazardous road conditions, particularly in low-lying, flood-prone and mountainous communities.
Mayor Clarita P. Sal-ongan advised residents to prepare emergency go bags and monitor updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and official municipal advisories.
Residents living in high-risk areas were also encouraged to coordinate with their barangay officials and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs) for possible preemptive evacuation.
The municipal government ordered the temporary suspension of all water-related activities and small-scale mining operations as a precaution against the adverse effects of the weather.
Business establishments and tourism operators were instructed to prioritize the safety of their guests and employees, while tourists were advised to postpone non-essential travel.
The public was likewise urged to remain indoors during periods of severe weather and exercise extreme caution when traveling along national highways and barangay roads if travel is unavoidable.