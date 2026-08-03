Mayor Clarita P. Sal-ongan advised residents to prepare emergency go bags and monitor updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and official municipal advisories.

Residents living in high-risk areas were also encouraged to coordinate with their barangay officials and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs) for possible preemptive evacuation.

The municipal government ordered the temporary suspension of all water-related activities and small-scale mining operations as a precaution against the adverse effects of the weather.

Business establishments and tourism operators were instructed to prioritize the safety of their guests and employees, while tourists were advised to postpone non-essential travel.

The public was likewise urged to remain indoors during periods of severe weather and exercise extreme caution when traveling along national highways and barangay roads if travel is unavoidable.