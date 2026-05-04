2 LPAs may develop into cyclones, PAGASA says

Forecasters said it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, but it may bring rains to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao by Thursday or Friday.

A second, stronger system, LPA 05b, was spotted 2,870 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao. PAGASA said it has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

If either system enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a tropical depression, they will be given the local names “Caloy” and “Domeng.”

Despite their distance, PAGASA advised the public to prepare for localized weather disturbances, with the Intertropical Convergence Zone expected to bring scattered rain showers over the Visayas and Mindanao later this week.