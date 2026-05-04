2 LPAs may develop into cyclones, PAGASA says

The state weather bureau is monitoring two low-pressure areas in the Pacific Ocean that could develop into the country’s next tropical cyclones.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the first disturbance, designated as LPA 05a, was located about 1,350 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 8 a.m. Monday.
Forecasters said it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, but it may bring rains to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao by Thursday or Friday.
A second, stronger system, LPA 05b, was spotted 2,870 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao. PAGASA said it has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.
If either system enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a tropical depression, they will be given the local names “Caloy” and “Domeng.”
Despite their distance, PAGASA advised the public to prepare for localized weather disturbances, with the Intertropical Convergence Zone expected to bring scattered rain showers over the Visayas and Mindanao later this week.