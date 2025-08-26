SC goes work-from-home amid looming LPA

The Supreme Court (SC) announced that it has implemented a work-from-home arrangement for its personnel on Tuesday due to anticipated heavy rainfall from a low-pressure area.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue L. Ting, a skeletal workforce will remain on-site to ensure critical operations continue.

This includes the Docket Receiving Section, Judicial Records Office, Cash Collection and Disbursement Division, and the Fiscal Management and Budget Office.

The Sandiganbayan and the Court of Tax Appeals also announced on Monday that they would be implementing similar work-from-home arrangements.

The Court of Appeals in Manila suspended work on Tuesday but did not specify if a work-from-home arrangement would be in place.

It said a skeletal workforce would be maintained at its One Stop Processing Center, Cash Division and General Services Division.