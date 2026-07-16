According to the state weather bureau report, LPA 07c is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, although no direct effects from the weather system are expected over the Philippine archipelago at present.

"In the next two to three days, we do not expect [the LPA] to have any effect on any part of our landmass," Galicia said.

PAGASA urged Filipinos to continue monitoring its weather updates on the development of the weather system, citing the high level of uncertainty surrounding the LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Meanwhile, the weak southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting Extreme Northern Luzon but is not causing widespread rainfall over the country, the weather bureau forecasted.