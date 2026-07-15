The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday that the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies over large parts of the country, while no other weather disturbance is being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
"As of now, the weak southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to blow over the western portion of Northern Luzon."
“And only expect, over the large part of the country from this afternoon until the early hours of tomorrow, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms that usually last for about one to two hours, particularly in parts of Northern Luzon, as well as the Visayas and Mindanao”, PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said during the 5 p.m. Weather Update.
The forecaster, meanwhile, reported that weather disturbances monitored on Tuesday had weakened, including the tropical depression in southern China, which made landfall before dissipating.
"While the former typhoon Josie exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) yesterday," Estareja added, announcing the tropical depression weakened into a low-pressure area on Wednesday morning.
The weather specialist also noted that no weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) through the weekend.