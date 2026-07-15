The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday that the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies over large parts of the country, while no other weather disturbance is being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

"As of now, the weak southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to blow over the western portion of Northern Luzon."

“And only expect, over the large part of the country from this afternoon until the early hours of tomorrow, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms that usually last for about one to two hours, particularly in parts of Northern Luzon, as well as the Visayas and Mindanao”, PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said during the 5 p.m. Weather Update.