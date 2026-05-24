LPA in PAR dissipates, trough to still bring rains in southern PH

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Sunday that a low-pressure area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility has dissipated, while the trough of a separate external system brings rain to the southern parts of the country.

The internal weather disturbance, LPA 05d, dissipated Sunday morning. State meteorologists are now tracking LPA 05e, located 2,195 kilometers east of southern Mindanao as of 3 a.m. According to the weather bureau, LPA 05e has a "low" probability of intensifying into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours. However, long-range forecasts indicate a moderate chance of storm formation within four to five days as it tracks westward.