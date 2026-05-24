LPA in PAR dissipates, trough to still bring rains in southern PH

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Sunday that a low-pressure area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility has dissipated, while the trough of a separate external system brings rain to the southern parts of the country.
The internal weather disturbance, LPA 05d, dissipated Sunday morning. State meteorologists are now tracking LPA 05e, located 2,195 kilometers east of southern Mindanao as of 3 a.m. According to the weather bureau, LPA 05e has a "low" probability of intensifying into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours. However, long-range forecasts indicate a moderate chance of storm formation within four to five days as it tracks westward.
Although LPA 05e remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, its trough is producing overcast skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Palawan, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte.
PAGASA weather specialists advised residents in affected areas to monitor conditions, warning that consecutive days of rain elevate the risk of localized flooding and landslides.
Forecasters project the current dry season will transition to the Southwesterly Windflow over the coming week, signaling the onset of the wet season by early June.