Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac personally led the distribution of aid to the beneficiaries, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

Of the 30 recipients, 13 were repatriated due to medical conditions, while others returned after experiencing abuse, employer contract violations, or becoming victims of human trafficking.

Cacdac urged the beneficiaries to use the financial assistance wisely as they rebuild their lives.

"Ang layunin ng pagbibigay ng benepisyong ito ay maitawid kayo pagkatapos ng inyong karanasan sa abroad at mabigyan kayo ng bagong panimula. Pahalagahan ninyo ang pera... basta't pahalagahan at ingatan lamang ninyo," he said.

Before receiving the assistance, the returning OFWs also attended a financial literacy seminar to help them properly manage, save, and maximize the funds they received.

The DMW said the initiative aims to provide immediate financial relief while equipping repatriated migrant workers with the knowledge needed to start over and achieve long-term financial stability.