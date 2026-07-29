The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is monitoring the condition of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto in southern Japan on Tuesday.
The agency said no Filipino injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
The Migrant Workers Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Osaka are coordinating with the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and members of the Filipino community to verify the safety and welfare of OFWs in the affected areas.
The DMW advised Filipinos in Kyushu and nearby areas to remain vigilant, prepare for possible aftershocks, and closely monitor advisories from Japanese authorities.
The agency also urged OFWs to follow official updates from the Japan Meteorological Agency and local emergency officials while taking necessary precautions to ensure their safety.
The DMW said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected Filipinos, if needed.