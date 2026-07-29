The financing comes as the listed developer accelerates the expansion of its residential portfolio, particularly in the horizontal housing segment, where recent launches have fueled strong buyer demand.

Last month, Rockwell said it posted record P25 billion in reservation sales in 2025, driven by projects such as The Samanean at Paradise Farm in Bulacan, Rockwell Center Lipa, Lauan Ridges, and the 350-hectare Cabo San Diego beach and golf resort community in Batangas.

The company also expanded its commercial property footprint through the acquisition of the majority stake in Alabang Town Center, one of the largest retail transactions in its history.

"It is a milestone that has understandably generated excitement in the south, not only because of the scale of the property, but because of what people believe it can become under Rockwell's stewardship.

ATC has long held a special place within the Alabang community, and we are approaching its next chapter with both excitement and respect for what it already means to so many people," Rockwell Land President and Chief Operating Officer Valerie Soliven said.

Rockwell earlier said it intends to maintain a disciplined approach to project execution despite industry headwinds as it prepares to launch more developments in the coming months.

"The current times are a reminder that resilience and adaptability continue to define not only our industry, but also our company's journey over our first three decades," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nestor J. Padilla said.

"One thing became clear as we reflected on our experiences: our greatest source of confidence has always been the strength of the relationships we have built over the years," he added.