The largest complaint was filed against Zun Yuan Technology Inc. and its officers, involving an estimated P402.74 million in tax liabilities.

The BIR alleged that while the company declared revenues from its POGO operations, it failed to report substantial taxable income from offshore gaming activities, resulting in deficiencies in income tax, value-added tax (VAT), and withholding taxes.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said the bureau will continue pursuing taxpayers who deliberately evade their obligations.

"Whether the violation involves underdeclared income, false tax filings, or misrepresentation of transactions, the Bureau will pursue every case supported by evidence. Honest taxpayers deserve a system that is fair, and that means holding accountable those who deliberately evade paying the correct taxes," Mendoza said.

The BIR also charged AEP Construction and its officers over an estimated P6.02 million in tax liabilities, alleging the company substantially underdeclared its taxable income, resulting in deficiencies in income tax and VAT.

The third complaint involves two VAT-registered real estate sellers facing charges over an estimated P7.31 million in tax liabilities.

According to the BIR, the sellers treated their transactions as subject to capital gains tax despite being VAT-registered and engaged in the regular sale of real properties, leading to deficiencies in income tax and VAT.

From January to June 2026, the BIR filed 269 criminal complaints nationwide under the RATE Program. The bureau said the latest complaints, along with other cases filed in July, will be included in its updated nationwide enforcement record once monthly figures are consolidated.