"When extreme weather or hazards threaten our communities, keeping our learners and teachers safe will always be the top priority. At the same time, we must prevent unnecessary disruptions to education," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

Under the draft framework, face-to-face classes and onsite work would automatically be suspended when technical thresholds set by national agencies are met, including a heat index of 40°C or higher, official rainfall warnings, and elevated air quality risks or volcanic smog advisories.

Classes and onsite work would automatically resume once the relevant government advisories are lifted and safety inspections have been completed.

The proposal also establishes a three-tiered decision-making system. While national agencies would trigger automatic suspensions based on technical advisories, local chief executives could declare localized suspensions, and school heads would be allowed to recommend campus-specific suspensions based on documented on-site assessments.

For public schools, granular suspensions would require the concurrence of the Schools Division Superintendent, while resumptions following localized suspensions would need approval from the local chief executive. Private school heads may declare granular suspensions or resumptions, subject to prompt coordination with local governments.

The department said the framework also incorporates flexible learning delivery and self-learning modules to ensure instruction continues when in-person classes cannot safely be held.

Among the proposals under discussion is a one-hour response period for local governments to act on school requests for granular class suspensions and resumptions.

DepEd said it will continue consultations with teachers, parents and students before finalizing the proposed executive order for submission to the Office of the President.