As the impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte continue, public attention has shifted to questions surrounding her bank accounts and why a bank witness could not fully disclose the results of an internal investigation.

The answer lies in the balance between banking confidentiality and the government's duty to investigate possible wrongdoing.

Under Republic Act No. 1405, or the Bank Secrecy Law, bank deposits are generally considered confidential. Banks cannot freely reveal a customer's account information to the public or even to government agencies.

There are exceptions. One of them is "in cases of impeachment." This allows financial records relevant to an impeachment case to be examined through the proper legal process. However, it does not automatically allow a bank employee to disclose every internal report or investigation. Section 3 of the same law also prohibits bank officers and employees from disclosing deposit information except in situations authorized by law. In short, a bank witness may still be legally limited in what can be revealed, even during impeachment proceedings.

To understand why, it also helps to know how banks monitor accounts.

When opening an account, customers go through the Know Your Customer or KYC process. They declare their occupation, expected transactions, and source of funds, whether from salary, business income, investments, dividends, trusts, inheritance, or other legitimate means. This information becomes the customer's financial profile.

Government officials receive closer scrutiny because they are classified as Politically Exposed Persons, or PEPs. This is an international banking standard and does not mean a person has committed wrongdoing. Instead, banks apply enhanced due diligence because public officials are considered more exposed to bribery and corruption risks. Their transactions may receive closer monitoring than those of ordinary account holders.