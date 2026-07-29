"Our responsibility is to enact laws that could provide relief to the lives of the public. Congress is prepared to act and propose such reforms," Dy said.

Under EPIRA, distribution utilities are allowed to recover technical and non-technical system losses, including those resulting from electricity theft and transmission inefficiencies, by passing the costs on to consumers.

Dy argued that law-abiding consumers should not shoulder losses caused by utility operations or power theft.

"It is unjust that responsible consumers who pay for their electricity are burdened with the cost of system loss or electricity theft. Families should only pay for the electricity they actually consume," he said.

House Committee on Energy chair Rep. Jose Alvarez said the panel is ready to begin hearings on the proposed amendments and move the measure through the legislative process.

Alvarez said the committee supports the President's goal of making electricity more affordable, reliable, and sustainable.

"The House Committee on Energy will continue to work with urgency and purpose to pass these priority reforms. Affordable electricity is not merely an economic issue. It is a matter of improving the quality of life of every Filipino family," he said.

He added that the committee will also pursue other consumer-focused measures aimed at strengthening the country's energy security.