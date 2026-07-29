The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 12 distributed ₱2,000 in cash assistance to more than 2,900 beneficiaries in South Cotabato and Cotabato on Wednesday under the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) program.

In Polomolok, South Cotabato, 1,961 beneficiaries from Barangay Pagalungan received financial assistance. The recipients belong to Group 2, which covers poor and near-poor households not enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) or the Walang Gutom Program.