The initiative forms part of the Marcos administration's push to build a more competitive, value-added and export-oriented agri-fishery sector while creating better income opportunities for farmers and fisherfolk.

Among the products identified for GI protection are Cordillera Heirloom Rice, Davao Pomelo, Zambales Mangoes, Davao Cacao, Davao Durian, Bonuan Bangus, Quezon Lambanog, Camarines Norte Queen Pineapple and Oriental Mindoro Calamansi. The application to register Bohol Ubi Kinampay has already been filed with IPOPHL.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said protecting products tied to their place of origin creates opportunities that extend beyond intellectual property rights.

"For generations, our farmers, fisherfolk and indigenous communities have cultivated products whose quality and identity are deeply rooted in their places of origin. Through geographical indications, we can protect these unique products, preserve their authenticity, enhance consumer confidence, and create greater opportunities for our farming and fishing communities," Tiu Laurel said.

The agreement creates a joint technical working group that will prepare a national geographical indications roadmap, strengthen producer organizations, improve certification and traceability systems, and help local products access higher-value domestic and export markets.

The renewed partnership also supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call in his State of the Nation Address to increase value addition in Philippine agriculture, where he cited ube as a product with strong export potential.

Unlike trademarks that distinguish companies, geographical indications identify products whose quality and reputation are closely linked to a specific place of origin. Well-known examples include Champagne from France, Scotch Whisky from Scotland, Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy and Kobe Beef from Japan.