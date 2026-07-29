Former health secretaries Enrique Ona, Paulynn Ubial, Francisco Duque III, Teodoro Herbosa, and former officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire are not part of the council.

The DOH said the council will provide strategic advice on key health sector priorities, with particular focus on implementing the Universal Health Care Act in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directives during his recent State of the Nation Address.

Health Secretary Jose Pujalte Jr. said the initiative reflects the department's commitment to good governance, institutional continuity, and evidence-based policymaking.

"As we move forward with the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act, it is important to draw from the wisdom, experience, and institutional memory of those who have helped shape the health system over the years," Pujalte said.

He added that the council's recommendations would help sharpen reform priorities, address longstanding implementation challenges, and ensure that UHC reforms deliver more tangible benefits to Filipino households and communities.

The DOH said the expert panel is expected to help strengthen policy direction and improve the delivery of health services as the government pursues universal access to quality healthcare.