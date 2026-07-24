"We call on all rally organizers to protect their own ranks and remain vigilant against outside provocateurs who might take advantage of the demonstrations to instigate violence," Nartatez said.

The appeal came after the Quezon City government approved rally permits for Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Sanlakas, and Better Brighter along Commonwealth Avenue on July 27. Applications from other groups are still being processed.

More than 21,000 security personnel will be deployed for the SONA, with the PNP coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on traffic management and with the Iglesia Ni Cristo, which will also celebrate its 112th founding anniversary on the same day.

Nartatez said the security preparations are in line with President Marcos' directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to maintain public safety while protecting the constitutional right of Filipinos to peacefully assemble and express their views.

"Our security forces are fully prepared to uphold the rule of law, but mutual cooperation, rooted in self-regulation and adherence to approved permit guidelines, is vital to keeping the upcoming SONA peaceful and orderly for everyone," he said.

The PNP chief also directed all police personnel assigned to SONA security to strictly observe maximum tolerance, follow established crowd management protocols, and respect human rights throughout their operations.

He likewise ordered the mandatory use of body-worn cameras and other recording equipment during police operations to promote transparency and accountability.