The city formally declared Fabian, a senior scout of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, as a “Tacloban Young Hero” on 12 August during a ceremony at SJNHS as part of the celebration of International Youth Day.

The Tacloban City Council earlier unanimously approved a resolution conferring on Fabian its highest commendation for his “extraordinary bravery, selfless courage and supreme sacrifice.”

Emmanuel Dirko De Paz, Sangguniang Kabataan federation chair and sponsor of the resolution, said Fabian acted with profound valor, alertness and complete disregard for his own safety amid imminent danger and chaos.

The resolution said Fabian’s actions prevented the gunman from freely entering a classroom and helped save the lives of his classmates.

“His actions perfectly embodied the highest ideals of civic responsibility, bravery and self-sacrifice, bringing immense honor to the global Scouting Movement and serving as an enduring inspiration to the people of Tacloban City,” the resolution stated.

Erbea Fabian, the slain student’s mother, expressed her gratitude to those who recognized and honored her son’s bravery.

Fabian, 15, was among three students who lost their lives in the school shooting.