“Kung alam ng Pangulo, hindi mangyayari iyan, ‘di ba? Parang teacher, kapag kayo’y nangopya, ipapaalam ninyo ba sa teacher ninyo? ‘Pag nahuli kayo ng teacher, anong gagawin ng teacher? Eh ‘di ba bibigyan kayo ng penalty. So, ‘yun na lang, kung alam ng Pangulo iyan, hindi niya iyan i-to-tolerate at hindi iyan mangyayari. Pero, mga ganito kasing usapan, minsan lihim,” Castro said.

She added that Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon would also have no knowledge of the alleged arrangement because he was not yet heading the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) when it purportedly took place.

Castro said there is no “leadership fund” in the proposed 2027 national budget.

“No leadership fund under 2027 budget. All projects proposed in the 2027 DPWH budget are based on the needs of the local and regional government. And if needed, secured clearance from the Regional Development Council to ensure that this benefits the people. Only projects that have completed the documentary requirements, such as plans and programs, are submitted to ensure compliance with DBM guidelines, so mahigpit po ang DBM,” she said.

“Kung nangyari po ito sa panahon noon, hindi po ito mangyayari sa ngayon,” she added.

Castro pointed to Marcos’ decision to order an investigation into alleged flood-control anomalies, including those potentially involving members of his administration, as evidence of his stance against irregularities.

“So noong naramdaman niya na may mali, at nakikita, ito namang leadership fund ngayon lang din naman ito lumabas. So, ngayon lang lumalabas iyong mga naitago na lihim. Kung hindi pa nagpa-imbestiga iyong Pangulo, hindi natin ito lahat malalaman, kaya ginawa lang naman ng Pangulo, ang obligasyon niya bilang Pangulo, para maisawalat ang lahat na nagaganap na anomalya, lalong-lalo na sa DPWH,” Castro said.

Bonoan claimed during a Sandiganbayan hearing Wednesday that senators received infrastructure allocations of up to P1 billion each under a “leadership fund” during the Senate presidency of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Zubiri has denied the claim.

Bonoan is facing plunder and graft charges before the Sandiganbayan over alleged kickbacks involving flood-control projects.

The anti-graft court earlier ordered his arrest in connection with a P573-million plunder case and later allowed him to remain under hospital arrest.