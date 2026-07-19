

Bayan said it had attended two coordination meetings organized by the Quezon City government regarding its request to hold the SONA in front of St. Peter's Parish along Commonwealth Avenue but that discussions had yet to result in a final agreement.



The group claimed the delay stemmed from what it described as the NCRPO's refusal to allow rallies at the proposed site.



"We ask Police Major General Anthony Aberin to stop blocking the efforts of the People's SONA organizers, the QC LGU, and other stakeholders from coming up with a mutually acceptable agreement regarding the conduct of the SONA protest activities," Bayan said in a statement.



Bayan said the proposed venue is sufficiently distant from the Batasang Pambansa complex and would not affect the joint session of Congress.



The group also said its program would run only from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., disputing concerns that it would significantly disrupt businesses along Commonwealth Avenue.



In a separate statement, the NCRPO said it respects the constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and emphasized that it has no authority to grant or deny permits for public assemblies.



"It is clear that NCRPO has no legal authority to grant or deny applications for permits to conduct rallies. Thus, there is no basis in saying that NCRPO is blocking the scheduled protests," the police office said.



The NCRPO said its role is limited to implementing security measures during demonstrations and that it remains in coordination with the Quezon City government, rally organizers and other stakeholders.



"Once the venue of the protests will be determined and finalized, NCRPO will implement the most appropriate security coverage to ensure public safety," it said.



The Philippine National Police has said about 20,000 personnel will be deployed across Metro Manila to secure the President's annual address, with officers assigned to protect key government facilities, manage traffic and maintain peace and order during rallies.