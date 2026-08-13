“All came from the birthday of the Chief of Police of Maragondon. All were drunk and carrying their service firearms w them. One thing led to another,” Remulla said in a text message to reporters.

The violent confrontation occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 August, at a resort in Maragondon.

Two police officers allegedly engaged in a shootout following the celebration, leaving one officer and a civilian dead. Another police officer was wounded and is in stable condition.

An officer assigned to the Trece Martires Component City Police Station was arrested at the scene.

Dismissal proceedings ordered

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the immediate initiation of dismissal proceedings against the police officer tagged in the shooting.

Nartatez also directed Cavite police to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation and preserve all evidence that could establish the criminal and administrative liabilities of those involved.

“Law enforcers carry the heavy burden of public trust, and throwing caution to the wind through reckless behavior and alcohol abuse is completely unacceptable. Those sworn to protect lives chose instead to endanger them in a senseless, drunken altercation,” Nartatez said.

The Maragondon police chief was immediately relieved from his post and placed under the Cavite Police Holding and Administrative Support pending investigation.

“I remind all our personnel to exercise discipline, responsibility, and restraint at all times. We will not tolerate misconduct, regardless of rank or status. Being off duty does not exempt any police officer from following the law and PNP rules,” Nartatez said.

“I demand a speedy resolution of this case, even if it means that heads must roll,” he added.

Nartatez said the action was in line with the Marcos administration’s directive to strengthen discipline, accountability and professionalism within the police force.