The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more than 20,000 security personnel for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) to ensure peace and order during the event.

"Our comprehensive security plan is already in place. Initially, we are deploying 20,000 personnel for the SONA. These include our allied or augmentation forces from other agencies like the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard. We also have other participating agencies, and of course, our reaction teams are included," PNP Public Information Office chief P/Col. Allen Rae Co said.

At least four groups have applied for permits from the Quezon City government to hold rallies during the President's SONA on 27 July at the Batasang Pambansa.