The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more than 20,000 security personnel for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) to ensure peace and order during the event.
"Our comprehensive security plan is already in place. Initially, we are deploying 20,000 personnel for the SONA. These include our allied or augmentation forces from other agencies like the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard. We also have other participating agencies, and of course, our reaction teams are included," PNP Public Information Office chief P/Col. Allen Rae Co said.
At least four groups have applied for permits from the Quezon City government to hold rallies during the President's SONA on 27 July at the Batasang Pambansa.
National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Hazel Asilo said police could not yet disclose the identities of the groups that have signified their intention to stage protest activities.
Asilo added that police are finalizing plans on road closures and alternate routes that motorists may use once security measures are implemented for the event.
She said traffic management and security plans are also being prepared for areas surrounding the Batasang Pambansa, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Katipunan Avenue, and the EDSA Shrine, where various groups have staged rallies in recent months.